Nelson Mandela Elementary students go back to school with new precautions in place

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s back to school for one metro elementary.

"Both of the kids, the twins they woke up this morning and they said 'dad, what's that little feeling you get in your stomach before you do something?' I said that's nerves," said Parent Jamar Dorsey

The first day jitters for students are paired with some concerns from parents.

Today is the first day back for more than 100 children at Nelson Mandela Elementary.

This is the first time students have been back in the building since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the school to close back in March.

"He's just ready. He misses his friends because, you know, they go all year round so he misses his friends, he misses his teachers. He's ready," said Denita Jackson

The school has some new procedures in place.

Parents drop off students at a time provided by school leaders.

And once they arrive on-site, everyone has to stay in the car.

“Our staff checks them in, and they ask them several, we call them COVID questions and see if they have any symptoms and if they pass the smell test and the temperature check and say no to all those questions they get to come in the building,” Nelson Mandela Elementary principal Genevive Core said.

Before any students go inside, they have to stop at a hand-sanitizer station.

Parents say they are thankful for the new rules in place.

“I will feel better at the end of the day. You have to get through it a little bit. But I feel really comfortable with the procedures that the school has put out following the CDC guidelines and social distancing,” Dorsey said. “The cool thing about Nelson Mandela is it’s already a small-attended school anyway.”

Parents at Nelson Mandela had the option to send their students back to the classroom or continue with virtual learning.

