Advertisement

Nebraska unemployment program requirements to change Monday

By Brian Mastre
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Changes in unemployment requirements are expected to stretch an already overworked system in Nebraska.

This time it revolves around those looking for work in order to keep getting a check.

As more and more businesses have been opening up -- fewer people are filing initial claims for unemployment.

That number has stabilized to around 4,500 applications each week. Compare that to the early days of the pandemic when nearly 27,000 people filed in one week.

Tomas Borges is at a breaking point.

“It’s a tremendous struggle, to the point that I’m losing my mind,” Borges said.

Borges was waiting and hoping someone at Heartland Workforce Solutions could help troubleshoot his struggle with the Nebraska Department of Labor.

“I’ve been waiting 12 weeks since I applied for unemployment,” Borges said. Twelve weeks without a single check.

“The holdup seems to be a glitch in the system or the computer,” he said.

Borges’ patience is wearing thin and his bills are piling up.

In the last 15 weeks, more than 150,000 Nebraskans filed for unemployment. Gov. Pete Ricketts called it unprecedented.

For tens of thousands, it’s the first time they’ve ever gone without a job and had to file for unemployment.

There were 14 times more Nebraskans out-of-work in 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Staff at Heartland Workforce Solutions are prepared for another big rush to begin next week -- those needing to apply for jobs to keep their benefits.

“It is a pretty important rule that has changed. Since March, people haven’t had to look for a job while receiving unemployment. As of Monday, they will have to be looking for unemployment,” said Vickie Gregorio with Heartland.

As for Borges, he left feeling better than he arrived. The glitch has apparently been figured out. He’s expecting his first unemployment check to finally arrive in his bank account Friday.

“I believe there are a lot of people out there with the same problem as me,” he said.

Since early March -- the Nebraska Department of Labor says it has paid 85 percent of claims within four weeks.

Since it’s already seeing record numbers, Heartland Workforce Solutions is expecting longer delays next week when those who want to keep getting benefits need to start applying for jobs.

Staff here wants to remind everyone that if you have access to a computer and Wi-Fi, you do not have to come in to complete the online information.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kros Strain joins hundreds of breweries supporting social justice

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Kros Strain Brewing is one of nearly a thousand breweries taking part in a collaboration called “Black is Beautiful.” The beer is helping start conversations and raise money to support social justice in Nebraska.

News

Nebraska Medicine top doctor dispels face-mask myths and misinformation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
As experts warn myths and misinformation are misguiding too many people, 6 News is separating fact from fiction when it comes to wearing a face mask; starting with basic breathing.

News

National campaign aims to support black owned businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
For 24 hours people were encouraged to spend their dollars at only black owned businesses.

News

David's Afternoon Update - July 7th

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Body found near Tecumseh believed to be Beatrice man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The body of a man found Monday morning four miles west of Tecumseh has possibly identified, while the investigation into the man’s death continues, according to a statement issued by the Johnson County Attorney’s Office Tuesday.

News

Council Bluffs Police Department phone lines in service

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Phone lines to reach the Council Bluffs Police Department are currently down.

News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill to raise tobacco usage age

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that raises the legal age to purchase tobacco products, including vaping products, to 21.

News

Omaha Police bolster gang unit after July 4 violence in North Omaha

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Omaha Police are adding more officers to its gang unit, and will have more officers patrolling in the area of 24th and Lake Streets after a recent outbreak of violence over the Fourth of July weekend. One man died and several others were injured from gunfire.

News

The Durham Museum prepares to reopen with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Preparations were underway Tuesday at The Durham Museum to welcome back guests after being closed for nearly four months due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Tuesday July 07 COVID-19 update: 44 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.