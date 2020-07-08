Nebraska State Penitentiary reports inmate death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Penitentiary has reported that Oddie Granger, 44, has died today.

His sentence started on May 9, 2019, for multiple counts of driving under the influence, according to the release. His sentence was for five years and six months.

According to the release, the cause of death is unknown but Granger was reported to have been receiving treatment for a medical condition.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.