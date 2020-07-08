Advertisement

Nebraska State Penitentiary reports inmate death

Inmate death
Inmate death(AP Images)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Penitentiary has reported that Oddie Granger, 44, has died today.

His sentence started on May 9, 2019, for multiple counts of driving under the influence, according to the release. His sentence was for five years and six months.

According to the release, the cause of death is unknown but Granger was reported to have been receiving treatment for a medical condition.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation.

