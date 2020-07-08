Advertisement

Nebraska Medicine top doctor dispels face-mask myths and misinformation

Face masks are just one of the personal protection items greatly needed. (MGN Image)
Face masks are just one of the personal protection items greatly needed. (MGN Image)(WLUC)
By Tara Campbell
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As experts warn myths and misinformation are misguiding too many people, 6 News is separating fact from fiction when it comes to wearing a face mask; starting with basic breathing.

“The wearing of masks is not harmful,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, Chief of the Infectious Diseases Division at Nebraska Medicine. “Your body is very well attuned and adjusts itself for small shifts in (carbon dioxide) it may encounter in respiration,” noting this includes people with asthma.

“In fact, for some people with asthma it may be beneficial in that it helps to filter out some of the pollen, and dust, and things like that,” said Rupp, adding the exception is someone who is having an asthma attack. “A well-controlled asthmatic that’s not acutely having an asthma attack, it shouldn’t be a problem.”

As parents look to get their kids back to school, myths arise.

“I don’t really buy into that argument that somehow we’re going to be depriving them or psychologically harming them,” said Rupp.

At the Millard Public Schools Board meeting Tuesday night, one mother expressed her fears about mask-wearing.

“You are never going to put this Petri dish on my child’s face,” she told the school board. “And that’s essentially what this mask will do. It will trap all these things against my child’s face.”

Rupp says simply wash the mask.

“If a mask becomes saturated or soiled it will become less effective and the cloth masks can be washed to that point,” said Rupp, who recommends having a few masks to cycle through and keep fresh.

Above all else, Rupp says keep everyone’s health and safety top of mind.

“Unfortunately this has become a political issue rather than a public health issue,” said Rupp. “We really need to try and ratchet down the level of rhetoric and focus on the information that is available.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

National campaign aims to support black owned businesses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
For 24 hours people were encouraged to spend their dollars at only black owned businesses.

News

David's Afternoon Update - July 7th

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Body found near Tecumseh believed to be Beatrice man

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The body of a man found Monday morning four miles west of Tecumseh has possibly identified, while the investigation into the man’s death continues, according to a statement issued by the Johnson County Attorney’s Office Tuesday.

News

Council Bluffs Police Department phone lines in service

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Phone lines to reach the Council Bluffs Police Department are currently down.

Latest News

News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill to raise tobacco usage age

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that raises the legal age to purchase tobacco products, including vaping products, to 21.

News

Omaha Police bolster gang unit after July 4 violence in North Omaha

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Omaha Police are adding more officers to its gang unit, and will have more officers patrolling in the area of 24th and Lake Streets after a recent outbreak of violence over the Fourth of July weekend. One man died and several others were injured from gunfire.

News

The Durham Museum prepares to reopen with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Preparations were underway Tuesday at The Durham Museum to welcome back guests after being closed for nearly four months due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Tuesday July 07 COVID-19 update: 44 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Justice for James Omaha to conclude demonstrations

Updated: 9 hours ago
Justice for James Omaha revealed a billboard at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge, paid for by the organizing partner, ACLU of Nebraska, on July 2. They plan to end their demonstration on July 11.

News

Boys Town holds funeral for Father Val Peter

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The funeral for Father Val Peter of Boys Town is underway Tuesday morning.