National Guards hands off COVID-19 testing duties

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska National Guard is transitioning their COVID-19 testing teams over to civilian healthcare workers throughout the state.

As of July 1, National Guard teams in Nebraska will no longer be testing individuals but a select few will still be offering training to hospitals for the Test Nebraska campaign. One small team will continue to support the Omaha area.

“The transition has been going very well,” said Maj. Angela Ling, coordinator between the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Resources and the Nebraska National Guard. “The current process is: if a hospital/clinic/health department is interested in running a Test Nebraska site, they contact DHHS, and together they get a contract signed. Once the contract is signed, my team receives the contract, and we call the hospital directly.”

Several hundred Nebraska National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were activated in late-March to support testing teams, according to the release. The testing teams have helped to collect more than 80,000 samples for testing during the pandemic in 53 counties and all 19 health departments.

