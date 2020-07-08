Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

Nebraska surpasses 20,000 positive cases of corornavirus

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began earlier this year. The state's online virus tracker shows 155 cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 20,201. Of the total, nearly 15,000 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had reached 282 by the end of Tuesday. State officials say 40% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 46% of the intensive care beds and 81 percent of the ventilators in the state remained available Tuesday.

PRAIRIE DOG PROBLEM

Nebraska Panhandle officials: Prairie dogs a growing problem

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials in Nebraska's southern panhandle are asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture for help and are exploring other options to control what they say is an encroaching prairie dog problem in the region. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that Cheyenne County Board commissioners say the animals are threatening to overrun the towns of Lodgepole, Sidney and Potter if more is not done. Commissioner Philip Sanders says the animals caused nearly $3,000 in damage last year to 2,600 acres in the county. Prairie dogs are native to Nebraska and live in colonies that create vast underground tunnels. They are considered an important to the region’s ecological balance, but many property owners view them as pests.

PRISON PSYCHOLOGIST CHARGED

Ex-prison psychologist accused of inmate relationship

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former psychologist at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has been charged with a felony after a search of her bag turned up an intimate letter from an inmate. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 44-year-old Sarah Tielke, of Papillion, was charged Monday with unauthorized communication with an inmate. A court affidavit says Tielke tried to put her bag in a locker on Feb. 25 after she was selected for a random search. A search of the bag turned up three cellphones and a four-page letter an inmate had written her suggesting there was a romantic relationship between them. Tielke told investigators the cellphones belonged to her children, and she was later charged only in connection to the letter.

MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING

Corps decreasing water flowing into lower Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border is being decreased because less water is expected to flow into the river this year. That means the risk of a repeat of last year’s massive flooding along the river has been reduced. The reduction is possible because the region received less precipitation than expected this spring and the summer is expected to be drier than normal. The corps estimated Tuesday that 31.2 million acre feet of water will flow down the river this year. That is roughly 1 million acre feet lower than the previous forecast.

EGG PROCESSOR SETTLEMENT

Egg processor to pay $827,500 fine, make $2M in upgrades

DAVID CITY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska egg processing company has agreed to invest $2 million in upgrades to its facility to limit pollution and pay an $827,500 fine as part of a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency and the state. The EPA said that Henningsen Foods has installed equipment at its facility near David City, Nebraska, to reduce the amount of pollutants in the wastewater it sends to the city’s treatment plant. The pollutants are byproducts of egg processing and a cleaning solution used at the facility. In the past, discharges from Henningsen’s operation caused David City to release too many pollutants on several occasions.

MISSING MAN-BODY FOUND

Body found in southeast Nebraska believed to be missing man

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a body that was found in southeast Nebraska is believed to be a man who went missing two weeks ago. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith said that further testing would be done to confirm that the remains found Monday in a vehicle parked in a pasture driveway near Tecumseh were those of 56-year-old Mark Swarthout, of Beatrice. He said that efforts also are underway to determine the cause of his death. Smith said the sheriff’s office contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate. He said further investigation led them to believe it was Swarthout.