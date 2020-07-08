Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA UNEMPLOYMENT

Nebraska brings back job search requirements for unemployed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans who lost their jobs will once again have to actively look for new employment to maintain their benefits. State officials say they plan to resume Gov. Pete Ricketts’ reemployment program starting July 12. Ricketts suspended the requirements on March 15 as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close and lay off workers, leading to a surge in unemployment. At its peak in early April, Nebraska had 26,539 new jobless claims in one week. Nebraska’s unemployment rate more than doubled to 8.4% in April, compared to the prior month. But the state’s unemployment rate has stayed well below the national average.

MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING

Corps decreasing water flowing into lower Missouri River

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The amount of water being released into the Missouri River from a dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border is being decreased because less water is expected to flow into the river this year. That means the risk of a repeat of last year’s massive flooding along the river has been reduced. The reduction is possible because the region received less precipitation than expected this spring and the summer is expected to be drier than normal. The corps estimated Tuesday that 31.2 million acre feet of water will flow down the river this year. That is roughly 1 million acre feet lower than the previous forecast.

EGG PROCESSOR SETTLEMENT

Egg processor to pay $827,500 fine, make $2M in upgrades

DAVID CITY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska egg processing company has agreed to invest $2 million in upgrades to its facility to limit pollution and pay an $827,500 fine as part of a settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency and the state. The EPA said that Henningsen Foods has installed equipment at its facility near David City, Nebraska, to reduce the amount of pollutants in the wastewater it sends to the city’s treatment plant. The pollutants are byproducts of egg processing and a cleaning solution used at the facility. In the past, discharges from Henningsen’s operation caused David City to release too many pollutants on several occasions.

MISSING MAN-BODY FOUND

Body found in southeast Nebraska believed to be missing man

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a body that was found in southeast Nebraska is believed to be a man who went missing two weeks ago. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith said that further testing would be done to confirm that the remains found Monday in a vehicle parked in a pasture driveway near Tecumseh were those of 56-year-old Mark Swarthout, of Beatrice. He said that efforts also are underway to determine the cause of his death. Smith said the sheriff’s office contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate. He said further investigation led them to believe it was Swarthout.

FATAL HIT-AND-RUN-OMAHA

Omaha police still looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha continue to search for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an Omaha man who was found alongside a south-central Omaha street. Police say the crash happened sometime before 6 a.m. Sunday, when a passerby found 26-year-old Justin Johnson unresponsive and injured on the shoulder of L Street near its intersection with 96th Street. Arriving medics pronounced Johnson dead at the scene. Police investigators determined from vehicle parts scattered at the scene that Johnson had been hit by a westbound vehicle, which then fled.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUMMER CAMPS

Missouri summer camp virus outbreak raises safety questions

An overnight summer camp in rural southwestern Missouri has seen scores of campers, counselors and staff infected with the coronavirus. That's raising questions about the ability to keep kids safe at what is a rite of childhood for many. Missouri is one of several states to report outbreaks at summer camps. Others include Texas, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The Missouri outbreak caused the Kanakuk camp near Branson to cancel and send teens home. On Friday, the local health department announced 49 positive cases at the camp. By Monday, the number had jumped to 82.