Kros Strain joins hundreds of breweries supporting social justice

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kros Strain Brewing is one of nearly a thousand breweries taking part in a collaboration called “Black is Beautiful.” The beer is helping start conversations and raise money to support social justice in Nebraska.

“I have been so proud of the Omaha philanthropic and business community for really stepping up at the time,” ACLU Nebraska Development Director Allie Curttright said.

The organization has been able to start new initiatives like The Freedom Fund because of an outpouring of donations.

“We have a $100,000 pledge for that initiative right now -- and in addition to that we have printed and distributed over 25,000 know your rights cards directly to protestors,” Curttright said.

Kros Strain is helping by selling “Black is Beautiful,” a dry stout. It’s a recipe being made in 18 countries to help black communities.

“It’s a dialog that people are going to have and do it in a respectful and civil way. And what better way to do that than raising a beer with someone,” said Kros Strain’s Head Beer Pusher Jeff Hardy.

Each brewer determines how proceeds can be used -- Kros Strain selected the ACLU of Nebraska.

“We thought it was an important issue to tackle and this is the best way we know how to do it, by brewing beer,” Hardy said.

A small business, Hardy said they’re focused on improving social justice in the state and improving the lives of customers who support them.

“Being able to make a product then turn around and give those proceeds to a local charity or organization is going to be the best way to do that because the most impactful change starts at home,” Hardy said.

The stout is on the shelves and 100 percent of the proceeds are donated. The ACLU of Nebraska said they’ve seen an outpouring of support in recent weeks and encourage people to also make sure they’re donating to black-led organizations.

