Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. CDT

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began earlier this year. The state's online virus tracker shows 155 cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 20,201. Of the total, nearly 15,000 have recovered from the virus. The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, had reached 282 by the end of Tuesday. State officials say 40% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 46% of the intensive care beds and 81 percent of the ventilators in the state remained available Tuesday.

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials in Nebraska's southern panhandle are asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture for help and are exploring other options to control what they say is an encroaching prairie dog problem in the region. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that Cheyenne County Board commissioners say the animals are threatening to overrun the towns of Lodgepole, Sidney and Potter if more is not done. Commissioner Philip Sanders says the animals caused nearly $3,000 in damage last year to 2,600 acres in the county. Prairie dogs are native to Nebraska and live in colonies that create vast underground tunnels. They are considered an important to the region’s ecological balance, but many property owners view them as pests.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former psychologist at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has been charged with a felony after a search of her bag turned up an intimate letter from an inmate. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 44-year-old Sarah Tielke, of Papillion, was charged Monday with unauthorized communication with an inmate. A court affidavit says Tielke tried to put her bag in a locker on Feb. 25 after she was selected for a random search. A search of the bag turned up three cellphones and a four-page letter an inmate had written her suggesting there was a romantic relationship between them. Tielke told investigators the cellphones belonged to her children, and she was later charged only in connection to the letter.

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to prison for strangling his wife and throwing her body in the Missouri River. KMTV reports that Brandon Norton, of the Omaha suburb of Bellevue, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 1/2 to 62 years in prison in the June 2018 death of 32-year-old Jennifer Norton. He pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder and improper disposal of a body. Norton was arrested after walking into the Sarpy County Jail to tell authorities that he had killed his wife the day before and dropped her body from a bridge into the river. He told police that he’d choked her to death after an argument.