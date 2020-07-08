Driver of stolen vehicle suffers injuries following crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning. Following the report, police responded to a crash near 108th and Maple that happened to be the stolen vehicle reported.

According to the release, an investigation revealed that the stolen Chevy pickup was westbound when it drifted out of its lane and struck a traffic signal. The Chevy went down the grass embankment, ejecting the driver.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the release. Several charges are pending.

