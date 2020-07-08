Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Strong storms possible tonight, especially west

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot and humid day, we’re tracking the chance for storms tonight.

The temperature in Omaha only dropped down to 75° Tuesday night, giving us a higher jumping-off point for Wednesday. Plentiful sunshine and southerly winds warmed us up quickly, with highs topping out in the mid-90s. Muggy dew points in the 60s and 70s increased heat indices into the upper-90s and even triple digits!

Storms will develop this evening west and northwest of the WOWT viewing area. With initialization, some of these storms may carry a large hail threat. Once the night progresses, the storms will congeal a bit more, transitioning to damaging wind and heavy rainfall threats as the storms move south-southeast.

The trend over the last 24+ hours has been to keep the strongest storms in central Nebraska. Here, the SPC outline an “Enhanced” (level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather – primarily high wind gusts. The severe weather threat decreases the farther east you are, and drops off especially for our western Iowa counties (level 1 out of 5).

Wednesday Night
Wednesday Night(WOWT)

For our WOWT viewing area, the highest risk for severe storms will likely run a line from Norfolk to Beatrice and west.

The complex of storms looks to move south fairly early Thursday, though we may have to track additional isolated storms in its wake – especially in Iowa. Temperatures Thursday won’t be quite as hot, with highs in the upper-80s.

Our next best chance for storms arrives Saturday, with long-range models beginning to agree a bit more on timing. Showers and storms look to become widespread Saturday morning and afternoon, with drier conditions Saturday evening into Sunday. Highs will warm into the mid to upper-80s this weekend.

The Next 3 Days - Omaha
The Next 3 Days - Omaha(WOWT)

Keep track of the radar and tonight’s storms by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

