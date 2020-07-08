Advertisement

Danger zone: West Omaha home in disrepair

By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News investigation has discovered a dangerous eyesore and it’s not where most are found. City inspectors say the condition of a West Omaha property near 188th and Fort Streets is shocking.

New homes and schools are cropping up not far from the property that 6 News reported to City of Omaha inspectors.

“This is a pretty rough place. This is pretty bad,” said Chief Housing Inspector Scott Lane.

The vacant house is wide open from the garage to the front door and it appears copper scavengers have visited often.

“Just the sheathing left -- all the wire stripped,” Lane said.

Copper salvaging isn’t neat, with insulation ripped from the ceiling and covering floors. Almost no metal has been left behind inside. The city posted a danger closed placard that is more than a warning.

“Police officers, when they arrive, it gives them the opportunity to arrest somebody that’s here unauthorized. If they’re not here working on the property or have a reason to be here working, then they are basically trespassing,” Lane explained.

Outside the property flips to suspected illegal dumping. Limbs squarely packed as if from a container and two refrigerators left abandoned. The doors are off to prevent trapping a child but there’s another kind of hazard.

COVID-19 or not, an abandoned refrigerator with rotten food has you wanting to wear a mask because the smell is awful.

Two outbuildings on the acreage are also in open and messy condition.

“It’s a very dangerous place. There are boards with nails sticking up. Somebody can get injured, we definitely need to get a hold of this owner,” Lane said.

The driveway hasn’t been chained-off and before the placard was placed Tuesday, the only sign discouraging vandals was a no hunting sign, though it appears copper thieves may have already done plenty of that.

White Lotus Group owns the property and we notified management about the city posting a danger sign. The company’s Chief Operating Officer Brian Morrissey says he’ll make sure protection is installed so a kid doesn’t get hurt out there.

He says the buildings will be demolished and property cleared in a couple of weeks to make way for a housing development.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kros Strain joins hundreds of breweries supporting social justice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Kros Strain Brewing is one of nearly a thousand breweries taking part in a collaboration called “Black is Beautiful.” The beer is helping start conversations and raise money to support social justice in Nebraska.

News

Nebraska unemployment program requirements to change Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Changes in unemployment requirements are expected to stretch an already overworked system in Nebraska.

News

Nebraska Medicine top doctor dispels face-mask myths and misinformation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
As experts warn myths and misinformation are misguiding too many people, 6 News is separating fact from fiction when it comes to wearing a face mask; starting with basic breathing.

News

National campaign aims to support black owned businesses

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
For 24 hours people were encouraged to spend their dollars at only black owned businesses.

Latest News

News

David's Afternoon Update - July 7th

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Body found near Tecumseh believed to be Beatrice man

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The body of a man found Monday morning four miles west of Tecumseh has possibly identified, while the investigation into the man’s death continues, according to a statement issued by the Johnson County Attorney’s Office Tuesday.

News

Council Bluffs Police Department phone lines in service

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Phone lines to reach the Council Bluffs Police Department are currently down.

News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill to raise tobacco usage age

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that raises the legal age to purchase tobacco products, including vaping products, to 21.

News

Omaha Police bolster gang unit after July 4 violence in North Omaha

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Omaha Police are adding more officers to its gang unit, and will have more officers patrolling in the area of 24th and Lake Streets after a recent outbreak of violence over the Fourth of July weekend. One man died and several others were injured from gunfire.

News

The Durham Museum prepares to reopen with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Preparations were underway Tuesday at The Durham Museum to welcome back guests after being closed for nearly four months due to COVID-19.