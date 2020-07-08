Advertisement

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Hot today, some storm overnight

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More heat and humidity will make for the hottest day of this week, but some storms will finally move in tonight.

Hour by hour
Hour by hour(Hour by hour)

We’re looking at highs in the lower to mid 90s this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel like it’s in the upper 90s to near 100. We’ll see some uptick in cloud cover especially west of the Metro later this afternoon which is a precursor to some storms moving in after dark.

We’ve lost some agreement on placement on the rain in the models. So we’ve lowered the chance just a bit to account for this. The long range models still bring the rain in area wide, while some of the higher resolution models keep the bulk of the rain and storms west of the Metro now. That doesn’t mean areas along and east of I-29 won’t see any rain or storms, it just means the strongest weather looks to stay a little further west. On that note, some of these storms could bring a damaging wind threat and perhaps some hail. A “slight risk” of severe storms currently cuts off right at Omaha with a lesser threat further east.

Some of this rain lingers into early Thursday morning, and that looks to keep us a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid! Chance for storms late Wednesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Mostly clear skies will take us into tonight with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-70s. Wednesday will be a bit breezier, and slightly warmer, with highs topping out in the low to mid-90s and heat indices near 100°. We are keeping an eye on the potential for storms Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. A front looks to trigger storms to the northwest of the WOWT viewing area by Wednesday evening. Hail is possible with the initial storms, before the system clusters up and produces more of a wind and heavy rain threat.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - Hot, humid, and small storm chance

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Overall, we’ll see another hot and humid day, but we’re watching a few factors that may play a role in the weather today.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity, storm chances by Wednesday

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
More heat and humidity expected this week as the summer weather pattern stick around. Storms chances increase slightly by mid-week.

Forecast

Clay’s Morning Forecast - More heat and humidity with small storm chance

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
It seems the rinse and repeat forecast will continue today, but with only small chances of rain for the first half of the week.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying warm and muggy Monday with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Humid with isolated storms for the 4th of July

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Staying warm and humid into the holiday weekend! A few isolated storms are possible but most will stay dry.

Forecast

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Small chance of afternoon storm with heat and humidity

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
It's another warm morning in the area with temps in the 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be with us during yet another warm and humid summer day. Highs will be just above average in the upper 80s with dew points near 70 degrees. That means we could have heat index values as highs as the mid 90s this afternoon.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Summer warmth and humidity for the 4th of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Rusty's 4th of July forecast