Clay’s Morning Forecast - Hot today, some storm overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More heat and humidity will make for the hottest day of this week, but some storms will finally move in tonight.

We’re looking at highs in the lower to mid 90s this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel like it’s in the upper 90s to near 100. We’ll see some uptick in cloud cover especially west of the Metro later this afternoon which is a precursor to some storms moving in after dark.

We’ve lost some agreement on placement on the rain in the models. So we’ve lowered the chance just a bit to account for this. The long range models still bring the rain in area wide, while some of the higher resolution models keep the bulk of the rain and storms west of the Metro now. That doesn’t mean areas along and east of I-29 won’t see any rain or storms, it just means the strongest weather looks to stay a little further west. On that note, some of these storms could bring a damaging wind threat and perhaps some hail. A “slight risk” of severe storms currently cuts off right at Omaha with a lesser threat further east.

Some of this rain lingers into early Thursday morning, and that looks to keep us a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

