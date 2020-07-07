Vehicle located in hit and run crash in West Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have located the vehicle involved in a hit and run crash near 181st and Honeysuckle that occurred on June 25th.

A security camera neighboring the accident captured what appears to be a Jeep run into a light pole at 7 a.m. that day and then drive away.

According to Captain Wayne Hudson with the Douglas County Sherrif’s Department, the vehicle was located and steps are being made to interview the driver as to why they left the scene of a property damage accident.

