Underwear to chairs; junk continues piling up at Omaha recycling drop-off

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The junk continues to pile up and people are getting fed up.

6 News was back at the recycling drop-off site at 75th and Maple Streets Monday morning where the scene was just as bad, if not worse than three weeks ago; that’s when viewers first reached out about the problem.

“This is the second time this has happened to me,” said Joe Fortina. “I come down here and there’s no place to dispose of my recyclables, so I just go back home and wait for another day.”

A few empty bins rolled in Monday morning, making their way through the mess. Everything from underwear to chairs piling up alongside an overflow of cardboard and containers.

‘I’ve never seen it like this,” said Jonathan Murphy. “I don’t if it’s that we’re not picking up as often as we need to’.

The City told 6 News a few weeks ago the plan was to get more bins to location, as well as have police patrol for illegal dumping. Locals said the spot has been a long-time problem; the city noting the pandemic likely making it worse. Curbside pickup has been delayed a handful of times as Waste Management struggled with staff shortages.

“They could probably fill up several more dumpsters with just stuff that’s laying on the parking lot,” said Joe Fortina.

This week the city moves to every-other-week curbside pickup, meaning more people will likely be doing their own dropping off.

“I’m slightly encouraged hoping more people are recycling,” said Murphy, “But even if that’s the case we need more pick-ups and more bins.”

6 News asked the city Monday about their efforts to fix the problem; we were told an additional container was added to the 75th and Maple drop-off site last Friday and another two will be added this weekend.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.