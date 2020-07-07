Advertisement

Tuesday July 07 COVID-19 update:

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

44 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Tuesday.

A man in his 50s and two women over 60 have passed due to COVID19.

Douglas County total case count as of this morning is 7,673. There have been 4118 reported recoveries.

Test Nebraska
More information at TestIowa.com
The Associated Press contributed to this report.

