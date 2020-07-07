Advertisement

The Durham Museum prepares to reopen with COVID-19 precautions

Preparations were underway Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at The Durham as the museum prepares to welcome back guests after being closed for nearly four months due to COVID-19. (Leigh Waldman / WOWT)
Preparations were underway Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at The Durham as the museum prepares to welcome back guests after being closed for nearly four months due to COVID-19. (Leigh Waldman / WOWT)(Leigh Waldman / WOWT)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Preparations were underway Tuesday at The Durham Museum to welcome back guests after being closed for nearly four months due to COVID-19.

The museum is planning to reopen July 18 for members and Aug. 1 for the general public.

Jessica Brummer, the director of communications, says everyone at the museum has been looking forward to it.

“To say we’re excited is probably an understatement. It’s been quiet around here,” Brummer said.

Once their reopening plan was approved by the county, work was underway on changes to the museum to make it safer.

“We’ve installed plexiguard shields at the front desk, the soda fountain,” Brummer explained. “Anywhere there’s a customer exchange.”

Some exhibits will be closed altogether, like the children’s area. No more tables filled with legos.

Signs have been made up reminding people to wear masks, social distance, and keep their hands to themselves.

Museum cleaning practices have also been adjusted.

“We are cleaning everything hourly. And those high touch point areas even more frequently than that,” she said.

Similar to what 6 News has reported with the Henry Doorly Zoo, time-slots and tickets to come to the museum will need to be worked out beforehand.

There’s still more signage to be put up and finishing touches to be added, but after all this time The Durham Museum staff is ready to open their doors.

“We’ve had several members ask how can they be the very first one in the door so yeah I think it’ll be a little bit like a grand opening of sorts,” Brummer said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

