Pompeo: US ‘looking at’ banning TikTok, other Chinese social media apps

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is considering a ban on TikTok and other Chinese social media apps.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is considering a ban on TikTok and other Chinese social media apps.(Source: TikTok/CNN/Pool)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) – The United States is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

He made the remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Monday.

"I don't want to get out in front of the president, but it's something we're looking at," he said.

Pompeo said people should only download the popular app if they want their private information “in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance, though the app has previously said it operates separately from the startup.

TikTok also claims its data centers are located outside China and are not subject to Chinese law.

"TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the US," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement after Pompeo's comments.

"We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

