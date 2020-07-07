NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:

Red Balls: 20-24, White Balls: 13-25

(Red Balls: twenty, twenty-four; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

02-10-40-47-48, Lucky Ball: 15

(two, ten, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

Month: 8, Day: 15, Year: 98

(Month: eight; Day: fifteen; Year: ninety-eight)

6-4-1

(six, four, one)

15-18-21-23-30

(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Estimated jackpot: $69 million