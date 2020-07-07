NE Lottery
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:
Red Balls: 20-24, White Balls: 13-25
(Red Balls: twenty, twenty-four; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
02-10-40-47-48, Lucky Ball: 15
(two, ten, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
Month: 8, Day: 15, Year: 98
(Month: eight; Day: fifteen; Year: ninety-eight)
6-4-1
(six, four, one)
15-18-21-23-30
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Estimated jackpot: $69 million