Man pleads no contest after leaving scene of fatal 2019 motorcycle crash

(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Michael Burch, accused of motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in August 2019 has pleaded no contest.

The crash involved four vehicles, including the motorcycle and closed Highway-34 and southbound Highway-75 at Fairview Road.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies reported at that time that a vehicle they believed was involved in the crash left the scene, causing the crash to be reported initially as a hit-and-run, but that the driver came back.

