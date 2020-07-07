Latest Nebraska news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

Another Nebraska prisons staffer positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say another state prisons employee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A news release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says the staffer is employed at the Lincoln Correctional Center and is self-isolating at home. The department says it will notify those who work and live in the Lincoln facility. Officials ask that anyone who may have had close contact with the staff member to self-quarantine until they are cleared by a medical provider. The latest case brings to 21 the number of state prisons staffers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The department says 20 have since recovered.

US Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone oil pipeline project

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has handed another blow to the disputed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada by keeping in place a lower court ruling that blocked a key permit for the project. However, Monday’s order also put on hold the lower court ruling as it pertains to other oil and gas pipelines across the nation. The Trump administration had argued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit program that has been in the place since the 1970s was functioning properly when it was cancelled by a Montana judge in April. Critics argued the program allows pipeline companies to skirt responsibility for damage to water bodies.

Fireworks fun also brings headaches to Nebraska residents

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — People in Nebraska celebrated the July Fourth holiday as many Americans did, with a barrage of fireworks. But this year's explosive festivities also came with a number of headaches. In Omaha, police say they received nearly 1,900 fireworks complaints in the days before and after the Fourth of July when fireworks are legal to sell and use. Police say that's a more than 30% increase from fireworks complaints received last year. In Lincoln, a 34-year-old Exeter man was seriously injured and hospitalized Friday night after a firework exploded in his hands at Branched Oak State Recreation area.

Police cite woman driving car in fatal crash with motorcycle

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have cited a woman who was driving a car involved in a fatal crash in May. Police charged 49-year-old Diana Ramer, of Omaha, with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the May 20 crash. Police say the crash happened just after midnight in far southwestern Omaha when a northbound car driven by Ramer turned left in front of a southbound motorcycle driven by 33-year-old Maksim Shcerbiy, of Omaha. Shcerbiy was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died.

Police find 20-year-old dead in Lincoln home; arrest made

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln say an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of another man over the holiday weekend. Police say in a news release that officers were called to a Lincoln home around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Officers who arrived at the home found the body of 20-year-old Gavin Hall, of Lincoln, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Police say an initial investigation showed that the shooting happened during a small gathering at the home. Police say Hall's roommate, 18-year-old Zachariah Serna, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

1 man dies after being shot while driving in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 41-year-old man died after he was wounded by gunfire while driving in north Omaha early Sunday. Omaha Police said they found the man inside a car that crashed near 60th Avenue and NW Radial Highway shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said Obdoo Walker died at the scene of the crash. A short while later, officers found another man with a gunshot wound a couple blocks away from the crash. That 43-year-old man said he had been in the car with Walker and fled after the crash. The 43-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.