Justice for James Omaha to conclude demonstrations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Justice for James Omaha revealed a billboard at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge, paid for by the organizing partner, ACLU of Nebraska, on July 2. They plan to end their demonstration on July 11.

According to the release, July 2 marked the 27th day of demonstration against Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

“Through our demonstration, we have created a positive and inclusive atmosphere of activism,” said Justice for James Omaha lead organizer Ja Keen Fox. “July 11th will mark our thirty-sixth and final day of demonstrating. Thirty-six represents the number of hours Don Klein gave to determine James Scurlock did not deserve justice.”

The next step for Justice for James is an Organizer Lab, according to the release. This Lab is reported to create a space for individuals passionate about activism to implement change.

More information is available on the Culxr House website.

