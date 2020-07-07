Advertisement

Justice for James Omaha to conclude demonstrations

Justice for James billboard
Justice for James billboard(WOWT)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Justice for James Omaha revealed a billboard at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge, paid for by the organizing partner, ACLU of Nebraska, on July 2. They plan to end their demonstration on July 11.

According to the release, July 2 marked the 27th day of demonstration against Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

“Through our demonstration, we have created a positive and inclusive atmosphere of activism,” said Justice for James Omaha lead organizer Ja Keen Fox. “July 11th will mark our thirty-sixth and final day of demonstrating. Thirty-six represents the number of hours Don Klein gave to determine James Scurlock did not deserve justice.” 

The next step for Justice for James is an Organizer Lab, according to the release. This Lab is reported to create a space for individuals passionate about activism to implement change.

More information is available on the Culxr House website.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Durham Museum prepares to reopen with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Preparations were underway Tuesday at The Durham Museum to welcome back guests after being closed for nearly four months due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Tuesday July 07 COVID-19 update:

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Michael Bell
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

LIVE -- Boys Town holds funeral for Father Val Peter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The funeral for Father Val Peter of Boys Town is underway Tuesday morning.

News

Vehicle located in hit and run crash in West Omaha neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
Omaha Police have located the vehicle involved in a hit and run crash near 181st and Honeysuckle that occurred on June 25th.

Latest News

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Underwear to chairs; junk continues piling up at Omaha recycling drop-off

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
6 News was back at the recycling drop-off site at 75th and Maple Streets Monday morning where the scene was just as bad, if not worse than three weeks ago; that’s when viewers first reached out about the problem.

Coronavirus

Face masks a hot topic as Millard school board discusses reopening plan

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Millard Public Schools board met Monday evening to go over plans to reopen for the upcoming school year, including what COVID-19 protections should be in place.

News

Omaha testing site closed down because of supplies shortage

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
The Douglas County Health Department and the University of Nebraska Medical Center shutdown a test site in South Omaha because of a shortage of lab supplies.

News

David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity, storm chances by Wednesday

Updated: 18 hours ago
More heat and humidity expected this week as the summer weather pattern stick around. Storms chances increase slightly by mid-week.

News

Driver charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

Updated: 18 hours ago
Nearly two- months after it happened a driver has now been charged for the crash that killed a motorcyclist.