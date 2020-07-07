Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill to raise tobacco usage age

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that raises the legal age to purchase tobacco products, including vaping products, to 21.

The bill was passed by the Iowa Senate in March, but due to COVID-19, the Iowa House was delayed from taking up the bill until June.

“This law brings Iowa into alignment with the federal Tobacco 21 bill, which was signed into law in December 2019,” said Iowa Department of Public Health Tobacco Use Prevention and Control Division Director Jerilyn Oshel.

The release states that there are no exemptions or grandfather clauses to the Iowa or federal law.

Under the law, it is illegal to supply or sell covered tobacco products to someone under the age of 21. It is also illegal for someone under the age of 21 to attempt to purchase or purchases the products.

More information on Iowa’s efforts in tobacco control can be found here.

