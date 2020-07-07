Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds to use $50M in federal money for mental health

Gov. Kim Reynolds
Gov. Kim Reynolds
By David Pitt
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) - Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will spend $50 million in federal funding on adult and childhood mental health and substance abuse programs.

The money is part of the state’s allocation from the $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package that was approved by Congress and signed by the president in March.

Reynolds said Tuesday that $30 million will be used for ongoing mental health and disability services administered regionally across the state for children and adults due to stressors and isolation associated with the pandemic. The remaining $20 million will go to mental health and substance abuse providers to cover increased costs.

LIVE -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials are giving an update.

Posted by WOWT 6 News on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Reynolds says stress caused by the coronavirus has increased the need for mental health services.

“We are making meaningful investments into Iowa’s mental health services to help vulnerable Iowans and their families,” Reynolds said in a news release. “Today’s investment is not only about adapting to the challenges we face today, but sustaining a compassionate and coordinated system for the future. I also want to commend Flora Schmidt with the Iowa Behavioral Health Association and Andrew Allen, CEO of Youth and Shelter Services for making a difference in the lives of so many Iowans.” 

WOWT 6 News contributed to this report.

