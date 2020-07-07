Advertisement

Face masks a hot topic as Millard school board discusses reopening plan

Millard Public Schools board meets Monday, July 6, 2020, to discuss plans to reopen schools in the fall. Face masks were a hot topic as the board heard from teachers, parents, and others in the community about COVID-19 precautions.
Millard Public Schools board meets Monday, July 6, 2020, to discuss plans to reopen schools in the fall. Face masks were a hot topic as the board heard from teachers, parents, and others in the community about COVID-19 precautions.(Lileana Pearson / WOWT)
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Millard Public Schools board met Monday evening to go over plans to reopen for the upcoming school year, including what COVID-19 protections should be in place.

At the meeting, they heard from parents and teachers, some by video conference. Each was allowed to speak for three minutes.

A group of MPS parents says they want the wearing of masks to be a parental decision, not one mandated by the school board. In an informal poll of those at the meeting, a minority of those in attendance indicated they oppose mandating masks.

Fifty-six parents signed a letter saying kids should go back to school for mental development, but in order to do so safely, masks are needed.

In contrast, Dr. Hinze read a letter from 24 other state doctors speaking against wearing masks saying it’s unhealthy for a child to wear a mask for six or more hours. He said it complicates breathing and that kids who wear masks are more likely to touch their faces.

Saying he was speaking for MPS teachers, Tim Royers said almost 70% of educators say they want a mask mandate and that if there is not one, they may not return to work.

Teacher Heidi Berry said a mask mandate does not take away children’s rights and that she sees mask-wearing as a way for teachers to educate kids on how to be responsible citizens. She also asked for school days to be cut in half to provide for daily deep cleaning.

Erin Circavitch, a teacher and sports coach in the district, said not wearing masks put older teachers at risk. If those teachers can’t come to school, he said he fears students will suffer.

Parent John Buttler, who said he has four kids attending Millard schools, said one of his sons may have been exposed to COVID-19 by a football coach. He said not enough information was given to him and that the school needs to do a better job of tracking cases in teachers.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New rules: Foreign pupils must leave US if classes go online

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
New federal guidelines say international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools offer classes entirely online this fall.

National Politics

Treasury names 650K small businesses receiving govt loans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package.

National Politics

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Noem didn't wear a mask on the plane and chatted with the president as the flight returned to Washington, D.C., according to her spokesperson, Maggie Seidel.

Coronavirus

Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and LISA MARIE PANE
Hospitals are fast approaching capacity in Florida and Texas, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are on the rise as officials express concerns over crowds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases are on the rise as officials express concerns over crowds.

Coronavirus

Fears linger as Disney World gets ready to reopen

Updated: 4 hours ago
Several new safety measures will be in place as the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen for guests on Saturday. Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT open July 15.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 Tracker: Check out the latest on test results around the country

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lee Zurik, Jamie Grey, Cody Lillich, Jill Riepenhoff and Megan Luther, InvestigateTV
InvestigateTV is monitoring coronavirus COVID-19 cases around the country and updating information here frequently.

Coronavirus

Crowds gather despite COVID cases, hospitalizations soaring in US

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Coronavirus cases soared across nearly every U.S. state over the holiday weekend.

Coronavirus

COVID cases soar in Florida as Disney World prepares to reopen

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Disney World to reopen this week as coronavirus cases soar in Florida.

National

FDA gives emergency approval to quick COVID-19 antigen test

Updated: 7 hours ago
The diagnostic swab test can yield results in 15 minutes.