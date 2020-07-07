Elkhorn’s Drew Christo Ready to Play for the Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Drew Christo is making a big impression this summer. The senior-to-be from Elkhorn High School passed up Legion Baseball this summer and is playing with the Nebraska Prospects. The right-handed pitcher has been clocked at 95-miles per-hour and is hitting for big numbers. The out of state competition has paid off.

Christo said: “I think you know with the Prospects, you play a little more out of town, a lot more competition out of state, that you don’t normally get to play, that is why I am playing with the Prospects.”

Christo is 6′4″and 210-pounds. He is an imposing figure on the mound and committed to the University of Nebraska last fall to play baseball.

Christo said: “ I mean I think the vision that all the coaches have down there with Coach Bolt and Coach Christy, they know what they want to do with the program, getting tough guys in state, and get guys who just love to compete, that is what kind of drove me to commit to Nebraska, just the love for the hometown, and wanting Nebraska to be great again.”

Christo will follow his father to Nebraska. Drew’s dad is Monte Christo, who was a backup quarterback for the Huskers in the late 1990′s. Drew knew right away, he wanted to be a Husker.

Christo said: “Yeah I think since my dad played at Nebraska it started off my love for everything Huskers. I think that was rooted deep in that decision. Growing up I always thought I was going to be a football guy, earlier on in my high school career I was getting recruited for both, I think as my junior year came on I realized that baseball is what I wanted to do in college.”

Christo is a multi-sport athlete, who also plays football and basketball. He says the other sports have helped him on the diamond.

Christo said: “I am going to continue to play all three sports throughout my high school career, just loving competition, getting to be on different teams, and different sports, it is what makes an athlete, a better overall athlete, and helps you out in your main sport.”

Christo will be part of the “Class of 2021″.

