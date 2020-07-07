Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid! Chance for storms late Wednesday

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -We started Tuesday with more clouds around, rain to the north of the Metro, and temperatures ranging from the mid-60s to the lower-70s. Abundant sunshine returned by midday, with hardly a cloud in sight for the afternoon. This plentiful sunshine spiked our temperatures right after lunch, with 90s pretty much across the board. Muggy dew points drove heat indices into the upper-90s for the Omaha Metro.

Mostly clear skies will take us into tonight with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-70s. Wednesday will be a bit breezier, and slightly warmer, with highs topping out in the low to mid-90s and heat indices near 100°.

We are keeping an eye on the potential for storms Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. A front looks to trigger storms to the northwest of the WOWT viewing area by Wednesday evening. Hail is possible with the initial storms, before the system clusters up and produces more of a wind and heavy rain threat.

At this time, models really want to keep the system diving south-southeast through the state of Nebraska, with the heaviest rainfall staying west of Omaha. We could desperately use the rain, but many of these bigger systems keep dodging us! Your chance for seeing storms decreases the farther east you live.

Still some disagreement on whether we’ll see another storm chance with an additional wave later in the day Thursday. Otherwise, temperatures will warm into the upper-80s and lower-90s Thursday and Friday.

Omaha 3-Day Forecast
Omaha 3-Day Forecast(WOWT)

Saturday looks to hold our next best chance for storms after Wednesday night. Highs near or above-average prevail for the majority of the 10-day forecast.

Keep track of the radar and the extended forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

