Clay’s Morning Forecast - Hot, humid, and small storm chance

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Overall, we’ll see another hot and humid day, but we’re watching a few factors that may play a role in the weather today.

Some storm have been fading away just north of the Metro this morning, and it doesn’t look like the bulk of them will reach the I-80 corridor. These dying storms have produced a lot of cloud cover, though. So we’ll have to see how long these clouds hang around because that could keep us be touch cooler than the current forecast high around 92.

Also, these storms have produced an boundary that can be the focus for some pop up showers or storms. While the rain chance is rather low, again today, don’t be surprised if you see a quick hitting storm at any point throughout the day. Much like yesterday, any storm that does develop should fade pretty quickly.

Better rain chances look likely Wednesday evening and overnight and could linger into Thursday morning. Models are still working out details on another round of rain Thursday evening, but I did raise rain chances a bit on Saturday as models are coming into better agreement on the evening chances.

Patchy clouds will clear out this evening leaving humid conditions. More heat and humidity is on the way!