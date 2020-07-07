LIVE -- Boys Town holds funeral for Father Val Peter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The funeral for Father Valentine Peter of Boys Town is underway Tuesday morning.

Father Peter, former executive director of Boys Town, died last week.

“When I took this job, I made a promise to God, the Archbishop, priests of the Archdiocese, and to the world that I will not abandon these kids,” Father Peter once said. “Many of them have been unloved, unwanted, abandoned, and forgotten. And even after my retirement, I will be on the job for them 24/7 for as long as I am able.”

Boys Town officials issued the following statement following his death:

“The Boys Town family is saddened by the loss of our former leader. Father Peter was such an important leader and inspiration to the kids, alumni, and employees at Boys Town.

We are grateful for his service and we know Father helped a lot of young people. The good he did and the impact he made has touched thousands of lives.”

According to a profile issued by Boys Town, Father Peter ushered in many programs at Boys Town during his tenure, expanding the group home into the Boys Town National Training Center and allowing its mission to spread to educators and child care providers all over the world.

“I’m a passionate person and I think these kids need someone who is a passionate advocate for them and their potential,” Father Peter once said.

Father Peter also taught at St. John Seminary in Elkhorn, College of Saint Mary in Omaha, and at Creighton University.

But his legacy will always be felt most at Boys Town, where he retired from in 2005 after extending the residential capacity to allow 10 times more girls to stay there. Four dormitories were remodeled and 10 new family homes were also added as the Boys Town population began to see more of a balance of boys and girls staying there, according to the release.

Focusing on family also led to the creation of the Boys Town Continuum of Care and the creation of four family-based programs that became the model for similar programs in 17 cities across the U.S.

In its statement, Boys Town credits the following accomplishments to Father Peter’s leadership across his 22 years of service there:

The former grade school Dining Hall was turned into the Hall of History to showcase the obstacles the organization faced and overcame since its development.

The Herbert B. Chambers Jr. Protestant Chapel was completed.

The Vocational Career Center was renovated to accommodate the changing trades and skills.

In 1986, the U.S. Department of the Interior designated Boys Town as a National Historic Landmark.

In 1989, President George H. Bush named Boys Town High School one of “America’s Best”, an honor received by only 218 schools in the nation.

In 1986, Boys Town was designated a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation for its work in planting thousands of trees across campus and for the completion of the Garden of the Bible.

In 1989, the Boys Town National Research Institute SM gained a reputation for being a national leader in research and treatment for children with communication disorders.

In 1989, the National Group Home Program was expanded and renamed the Boys Town National Training Center. Through the Center, Boys Town technology could be spread to educators and child care providers all over the world.

To expand the reach of Boys Town beyond its campus locations, the Boys Town National Hotline was created to connect professional counselors to those requiring immediate assistance.

“I want to be someone who cares for children, who loves them, who will be their advocate. Somebody who will stand strong on dark days,” he had said. “When they’re troubled, they can say, ‘I can go to him, and something good can happen.’ ”

