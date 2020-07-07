Advertisement

Body found near Tecumseh believed to be Beatrice man

Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of a man’s body inside a vehicle west of Tecumseh, according to News Channel Nebraska.
Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the discovery of a man’s body inside a vehicle west of Tecumseh, according to News Channel Nebraska.(News Channel Nebraska)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - The body of a man found Monday morning four miles west of Tecumseh has possibly identified, while the investigation into the man’s death continues, according to a statement issued by the Johnson County Attorney’s Office Tuesday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body being found July 6. Authorities discovered the body of a man inside a vehicle parked in a pasture driveway near Highway 136.

The man is believed to be Mark Swarthout, 56, of Beatrice. Swarthout had been reported missing since June 24. Further testing will be done to confirm the identity, the attorney’s office reported.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

David's Afternoon Update - July 7th

Updated: moments ago

News

Council Bluffs Police Department phone lines in service

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Phone lines to reach the Council Bluffs Police Department are currently down.

News

Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs bill to raise tobacco usage age

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that raises the legal age to purchase tobacco products, including vaping products, to 21.

News

Omaha Police bolster gang unit after July 4 violence in North Omaha

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Omaha Police are adding more officers to its gang unit, and will have more officers patrolling in the area of 24th and Lake Streets after a recent outbreak of violence over the Fourth of July weekend. One man died and several others were injured from gunfire.

Latest News

News

The Durham Museum prepares to reopen with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
Preparations were underway Tuesday at The Durham Museum to welcome back guests after being closed for nearly four months due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Tuesday July 07 COVID-19 update: 44 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Justice for James Omaha to conclude demonstrations

Updated: 5 hours ago
Justice for James Omaha revealed a billboard at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge, paid for by the organizing partner, ACLU of Nebraska, on July 2. They plan to end their demonstration on July 11.

News

Boys Town holds funeral for Father Val Peter

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
The funeral for Father Val Peter of Boys Town is underway Tuesday morning.

News

Vehicle located in hit and run crash in West Omaha neighborhood

Updated: 7 hours ago
Omaha Police have located the vehicle involved in a hit and run crash near 181st and Honeysuckle that occurred on June 25th.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 8 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.