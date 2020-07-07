Body found near Tecumseh believed to be Beatrice man

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - The body of a man found Monday morning four miles west of Tecumseh has possibly identified, while the investigation into the man’s death continues, according to a statement issued by the Johnson County Attorney’s Office Tuesday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body being found July 6. Authorities discovered the body of a man inside a vehicle parked in a pasture driveway near Highway 136.

The man is believed to be Mark Swarthout, 56, of Beatrice. Swarthout had been reported missing since June 24. Further testing will be done to confirm the identity, the attorney’s office reported.

