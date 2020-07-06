Omaha police investigating Monday morning shooting
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning near 44th Avenue and Pinkney Street after an 18-year-old man walked into the Nebraska Medical Center suffering gunshot wounds.
Officers spoke with the victim at the hospital at 7 a.m. Monday and learned the location of the shooting which allegedly took place around midnight.
His injuries were considered not life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing. Those with information regarding the shooting are urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org.
