Omaha police investigating Monday morning shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning near 44th Avenue and Pinkney Street after an 18-year-old man walked into the Nebraska Medical Center suffering gunshot wounds.

Officers spoke with the victim at the hospital at 7 a.m. Monday and learned the location of the shooting which allegedly took place around midnight.

His injuries were considered not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information regarding the shooting are urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.