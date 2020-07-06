New Test Iowa site opens in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - People living in Pottawattamie County will now have a new place to get tested for the coronavirus.

The All Care Health Center in Council Bluffs is the second Test Iowa center to open in the county.

Saria Burhenny is the infectious disease coordinator at All Care Health Center. She tells 6 News people are jumping at the opportunity to be tested.

“We’ve had quite a few people already call in this morning,” Burhenny said. “There was someone in our parking lot before 7 a.m. this morning as we were setting up, asking about being tested.”

The testing site is run by Test Iowa and not Pottawattamie County.

To qualify, you’ll need to head to the Test Iowa website, take the assessment and wait for your code to be emailed to you.

After that, it’s as simple as calling All Care Health Center and scheduling a time that works for you.

“This is a good resource because we’re kind of centrally located in Council Bluffs. We’re not really located on one end or another, so we’re helping that a lot of people will have better access to that,” she explained.

With the resources available, All Care will be able to complete 50 to 75 tests a day. That breaks down to about 4 tests every half an hour.

Meanwhile, across the river at the South Omaha site at 50th & G st., testing has been put on hold because of a shortage in laboratory supplies.

That’s not something Burhenny is worried about for the All Care site.

“We are doing really well for getting all of our supplies for testing. We have plenty of tests and plenty of PPE available for this,” Burhenny said.”

The Test Iowa site at All Care Health Center will be open for at least 6 months, after that point they’ll reassess based on the need in the community.

Testing at the site is free and you do not need insurance.

A new resource for people living in Pottawattamie Co. Starting today, @AllCareHealth will be offering COVID-19 testing by appointment only, completely free.@WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/4QkQUzLvUH — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) July 6, 2020

