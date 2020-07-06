Monday July 06 COVID-19 update: 1 death, 50 new cases in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

50 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has reported 50 new COVID-19 cases Monday along with an additional death.

A man in his 70s has passed due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in the county is now 94.

There have been 7,629 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began and DCHD has reported 4,013 recoveries.

NDCS staff member test positive for COVID-19

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has reported a staff member has tested positive for coronavirus.

The staff member is employed at NSP and is self-isolating at home.

This brings the total number of staff members diagnosed to 22.

Anyone who may have come in contact with the individual will be notified and asked to self-isolate.

