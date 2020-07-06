Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska reported 167 new coronavirus cases on Sunday to give the state 19,827 cases since the outbreak began. The state Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday that the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in Nebraska remained at 284. State officials said 43% of Nebraska’s hospital beds, 53% of the intensive care beds and 81 percent of the ventilators in the state remained available Sunday. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 41-year-old man died after he was wounded by gunfire while driving in north Omaha early Sunday. Omaha Police said they found the man inside a car that crashed near 60th Avenue and NW Radial Highway shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. Police said Obdoo Walker died at the scene of the crash. A short while later, officers found another man with a gunshot wound a couple blocks away from the crash. That 43-year-old man said he had been in the car with Walker and fled after the crash. The 43-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — Two family members on their way to a recent wedding in central Nebraska stopped at a two-vehicle accident to help the victims before making it to the nuptials with minutes to spare. Mother of the bride Jodi Damrow said rendering aid in a long gown wasn’t anything special. The Omaha World-Herald reported that she’s a veteran emergency room nurse in Holdrege, about 190 miles (306 kilometers) southwest of Omaha. Another daughter, Sadie Johnson, is a physician’s assistant, and she also stopped to help. She then rushed home to get three young children ready and served as matron of honor at the wedding.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man charged with manslaughter and assault in the beating to death of another man has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 49-year-old Mark Hietbrink was arraigned Wednesday via video from the county jail. His trial date has not yet been set. Police say Heitbrink and 44-year-old Jonathan Olson, of LIncoln, had been dating the same woman last year. Police say that on Oct. 11, Olson went to Heitbrink's house to retrieve some of the woman's property, and that's when Heitbrink attacked Olson. Olson died at a Lincoln hospital six days later.