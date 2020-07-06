Advertisement

Help us Stuff the Bus on July 30

Drop off donations at any Omaha-metro Godfather's location
Help us make a difference in the lives of area children with the 6 News Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive. Drop off backpacks and school supplies now at any Metro Godfather’s location; and from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 at the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska location in Aksarben Village.
Help us make a difference in the lives of area children with the 6 News Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive. Drop off backpacks and school supplies now at any Metro Godfather's location; and from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 at the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska location in Aksarben Village.
Sponsored - Help us make a difference in the lives of area children with the 6 News Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive.

There are two ways you can help:

  • Drop off backpacks and school supplies now at any Omaha-metro Godfather’s Pizza location.
  • On Thursday, July 30, we’ll be at the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska location in Aksarben Village from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Safely drop off your donation and help a child in need. Thank You to all our great partners. Come help us Stuff the Bus!

Sponsored by Godfather’s Pizza and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska.

