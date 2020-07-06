Firework complaints increased, Amnesty Day scheduled

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department saw a 30% increase in firework complaints this year from 2019.

The Department received 1,882 calls for complaints in June and July, and wrote 14 citations for violations of the fireworks ordinance.

The Omaha Police Department is partnering with the Omaha Fire Department for Firework and Gun Amnesty Day on Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations: Seymour Smith Park and Omaha Fire Station 43.

They will be collecting and properly disposing of fireworks and illegal or unwanted firearms and ammunition. No questions will be asked, according to the release.

Fireworks are no longer allowed in Omaha as of July 4 and 11 p.m. for this year’s holiday season.

The release notes, that it is helpful if guns are unloaded prior to turn-in but it is not necessary. If it remains loaded, they ask you to tell the staff before removing it from your vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.