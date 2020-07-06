Advertisement

Firework complaints increased, Amnesty Day scheduled

File Photo
File Photo(KY3)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department saw a 30% increase in firework complaints this year from 2019.

The Department received 1,882 calls for complaints in June and July, and wrote 14 citations for violations of the fireworks ordinance.

The Omaha Police Department is partnering with the Omaha Fire Department for Firework and Gun Amnesty Day on Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at two locations: Seymour Smith Park and Omaha Fire Station 43.

They will be collecting and properly disposing of fireworks and illegal or unwanted firearms and ammunition. No questions will be asked, according to the release.

Fireworks are no longer allowed in Omaha as of July 4 and 11 p.m. for this year’s holiday season.

The release notes, that it is helpful if guns are unloaded prior to turn-in but it is not necessary. If it remains loaded, they ask you to tell the staff before removing it from your vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Test Iowa site opens in Council Bluffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
People living in Pottawattamie County will now have a new place to get tested for the coronavirus. The All Care Health Center in Council Bluffs is the second Test Iowa center to open in the county.

Coronavirus

Monday July 06 COVID-19 update: 1 death, 50 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Bell
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Activism phone booth installed in Benson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
One Benson installment is making it easier for citizens to get ahold of their Representatives.

News

Activism stands in Benson--10PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying warm and muggy Monday with an isolated storm chance

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

News

Mallory's Evening Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Omaha Police investigating homicide in Benson

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Omaha police are asking the public for any information regarding a homicide investigation after officers found a deceased man with gunshot wounds inside a car near 60th Street and Radial Highway Sunday morning.

News

Omaha Police seek info on traffic fatality

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The Omaha Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a hit-and-run crash which occurred at 6 a.m. Sunday near 96th and L Streets.

Coronavirus

Sunday July 05 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reaches 94 deaths

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT
|
By Michael Bell
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.