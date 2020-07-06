Driver charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly two months after it happened a driver has now been charged for the crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened back on May 13th at the intersection of 132nd and Harrison.

Police say the driver of a Buick turned left in front of an oncoming motorcycle and the motorcyclist died from his injuries.

The driver of the Buick, Diana Ramer, was cited today for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. She is 49- years old.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.