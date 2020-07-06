Advertisement

Driver charged in crash that killed motorcyclist

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly two months after it happened a driver has now been charged for the crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash happened back on May 13th at the intersection of 132nd and Harrison.

Police say the driver of a Buick turned left in front of an oncoming motorcycle and the motorcyclist died from his injuries.

The driver of the Buick, Diana Ramer, was cited today for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. She is 49- years old.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity, storm chances by Wednesday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
More heat and humidity expected this week as the summer weather pattern stick around. Storms chances increase slightly by mid-week.

News

St. Wenceslaus Catholic School takes pandemic precautions for students’ return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Chapman
St. Wenceslaus Catholic School, with the help of the Douglas County Health Department, believes they have a way to fight COVID-19 in the classroom.

News

Omaha police investigating Monday morning shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning near 44th Avenue and Pinkney Street after an 18-year-old man walked into the Nebraska Medical Center suffering gunshot wounds.

News

New Test Iowa site opens in Council Bluffs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
People living in Pottawattamie County will now have a new place to get tested for the coronavirus. The All Care Health Center in Council Bluffs is the second Test Iowa center to open in the county.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Monday July 06 COVID-19 update: 50 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Firework complaints increased, Amnesty Day scheduled

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Omaha Police Department saw a 30% increase in firework complaints this year from 2019.

News

Activism phone booth installed in Benson

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
One Benson installment is making it easier for citizens to get ahold of their Representatives.

News

Activism stands in Benson--10PM

Updated: 8 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying warm and muggy Monday with an isolated storm chance

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

News

Mallory's Evening Forecast

Updated: 23 hours ago