David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity, storm chances by Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few clouds rolling through at times gave us some brief breaks from the heat, but temperatures still climbing into the low 90s around metro this afternoon with plenty of humidity. That pushed the heat index into the middle 90s for most. We’ll stay warm this evening with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures dipping back into the lower 80s by 10pm. A few spotty storms are possible in northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa tonight, but those storms likely fizzle out before they reach the metro. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s by morning.

There may be some lingering storms across northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa early Tuesday, but should fade away by mid-morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected in the metro, with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. Heat index readings once again in the mid and upper 90s. An isolated afternoon storm is possible, but most will stay dry.

Wednesday will be another hot day with highs in the mid 90s. A few storms are possible Wednesday night, mainly after 10pm. The best chances for rain will likely be just west of the metro, but a few downpours are possible in town through early Thursday morning. Temperatures may dip slightly into the upper 80s for a few days, lasting through the weekend. However the heat quickly returns for next week with highs jumping back into the lower 90s.

