David’s Evening Forecast - More heat and humidity, storm chances by Wednesday

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few clouds rolling through at times gave us some brief breaks from the heat, but temperatures still climbing into the low 90s around metro this afternoon with plenty of humidity. That pushed the heat index into the middle 90s for most. We’ll stay warm this evening with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures dipping back into the lower 80s by 10pm. A few spotty storms are possible in northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa tonight, but those storms likely fizzle out before they reach the metro. Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s by morning.

There may be some lingering storms across northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa early Tuesday, but should fade away by mid-morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected in the metro, with temperatures reaching into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. Heat index readings once again in the mid and upper 90s. An isolated afternoon storm is possible, but most will stay dry.

Wednesday will be another hot day with highs in the mid 90s. A few storms are possible Wednesday night, mainly after 10pm. The best chances for rain will likely be just west of the metro, but a few downpours are possible in town through early Thursday morning. Temperatures may dip slightly into the upper 80s for a few days, lasting through the weekend. However the heat quickly returns for next week with highs jumping back into the lower 90s.

Clay’s Morning Forecast - More heat and humidity with small storm chance

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
It seems the rinse and repeat forecast will continue today, but with only small chances of rain for the first half of the week.

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying warm and muggy Monday with an isolated storm chance

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
David’s Evening Forecast - Humid with isolated storms for the 4th of July

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Staying warm and humid into the holiday weekend! A few isolated storms are possible but most will stay dry.

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Small chance of afternoon storm with heat and humidity

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
It's another warm morning in the area with temps in the 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be with us during yet another warm and humid summer day. Highs will be just above average in the upper 80s with dew points near 70 degrees. That means we could have heat index values as highs as the mid 90s this afternoon.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Summer warmth and humidity for the 4th of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Rusty's 4th of July forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid!

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Patchy clouds will clear out this evening leaving humid conditions. More heat and humidity is on the way!

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid!

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmth and humidity remain the norm well through the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:27 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Rusty's Morning Forecast on July 2nd