Clay’s Morning Forecast - More heat and humidity with small storm chance

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It seems the rinse and repeat forecast will continue today, but with only small chances of rain for the first half of the week.

Heat and humidity will be the name of the game over the next few days. High temperatures looks to get a little hotter heading into the middle of the week. We may see some mid 90s is spots with even hotter heat index values. Of course, because of the heat and humidity in place, it’s hard to say we won’t see a pop up storm in the afternoon, but those chances remain very low.

Better rain chances come into the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning where most of the area should see a little rain. There may be another shot of some rain chances for Thursday evening. Models are still working on those details.

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying warm and muggy Monday with an isolated storm chance

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
David’s Evening Forecast - Humid with isolated storms for the 4th of July

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Staying warm and humid into the holiday weekend! A few isolated storms are possible but most will stay dry.

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Small chance of afternoon storm with heat and humidity

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
It's another warm morning in the area with temps in the 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be with us during yet another warm and humid summer day. Highs will be just above average in the upper 80s with dew points near 70 degrees. That means we could have heat index values as highs as the mid 90s this afternoon.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Summer warmth and humidity for the 4th of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Rusty's 4th of July forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid!

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Patchy clouds will clear out this evening leaving humid conditions. More heat and humidity is on the way!

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid!

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmth and humidity remain the norm well through the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:27 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Rusty's Morning Forecast on July 2nd

David's Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid into the weekend

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT
|
Drier and more pleasant weather is expected for the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, we'll see mainly clear skies with lows around 70.