Clay’s Morning Forecast - More heat and humidity with small storm chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It seems the rinse and repeat forecast will continue today, but with only small chances of rain for the first half of the week.

Heat and humidity will be the name of the game over the next few days. High temperatures looks to get a little hotter heading into the middle of the week. We may see some mid 90s is spots with even hotter heat index values. Of course, because of the heat and humidity in place, it’s hard to say we won’t see a pop up storm in the afternoon, but those chances remain very low.

Better rain chances come into the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday morning where most of the area should see a little rain. There may be another shot of some rain chances for Thursday evening. Models are still working on those details.

