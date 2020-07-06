Advertisement

Activism phone booth installed in Benson

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are living in an era of activism. People across the country are standing up for their beliefs and to make changes they need politicians on their side. One Benson installment is making it easier for citizens to get ahold of their Representatives.

A giant pink installment is a civics lesson in a box. The creator tells 6 News that this was an easy way to get her community involved in improving their lives.

“I had the time. We had the time we had the platform so I think we should use it for good,” said Annie Butler, President of BFF Omaha.

Annie Butler helped create this hot pink phone box. An invitation — a call to action.

“It’s bright pink you can’t miss it,” said Butler.

Inside you’ll find literature with information on what area leaders can best help with issues you find important.

“It was a long time ago that I took a civics class and I don’t even know that we went into this much detail,” said Butler.

Bradley Moore lives across from the phone booth and has been excited to see the impact in his neighborhood.

“If you can see just how easy it is to let your voice be heard you are going to be more likely to make the kind of change that you want to see in the area you live in,” said Moore.

You’ll find phone numbers for city and state leaders, scripts that help you learn how to have a conversation with leaders, and encouragement to take the first step in community engagement.

“Having that type of information altogether just makes it super simple super easy and it lets you focus on the issue and not focus on wasting a lot of your time trying to Google search every other phone number for each individual department,” said Moore.

This is the first booth of its kind in Omaha, Butler hopes it isn’t the last. For her, it’s the first step in making sure her neighbors can fight for issues that are important to them.

“I think that things need to change a lot of things need to change and I think the system is set up to be a little bit... it’s not very inviting. It’s not easy you have to seek out that information so I’m hoping to make it easier for other people,” said Butler.

So, when you stop by at 62nd and Maple you can grab information on civics, the census, and elections. Of course, they also offer wipes to make sure you can practice your civic duty safely.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Test Iowa site opens in Council Bluffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
People living in Pottawattamie County will now have a new place to get tested for the coronavirus. The All Care Health Center in Council Bluffs is the second Test Iowa center to open in the county.

Coronavirus

Monday July 06 COVID-19 update: 1 death, 50 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Bell
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Firework complaints increased, Amnesty Day scheduled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Omaha Police Department saw a 30% increase in firework complaints this year from 2019.

News

Activism stands in Benson--10PM

Updated: 4 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying warm and muggy Monday with an isolated storm chance

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

News

Mallory's Evening Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Omaha Police investigating homicide in Benson

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Omaha police are asking the public for any information regarding a homicide investigation after officers found a deceased man with gunshot wounds inside a car near 60th Street and Radial Highway Sunday morning.

News

Omaha Police seek info on traffic fatality

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
The Omaha Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a hit-and-run crash which occurred at 6 a.m. Sunday near 96th and L Streets.

Coronavirus

Sunday July 05 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reaches 94 deaths

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT
|
By Michael Bell
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.