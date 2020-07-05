Advertisement

Sunday July 05 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reaches 94 deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported one death and 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the area’s number of cases to 7,579 and deaths to 94.

The deceased is a man in his 70s. As of July 5, a total of 3,941 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.

The DCHD reported area hospitals had 329 medical and surgical beds available for a 76 percent occupancy rate. There are 89 patients with COVID-19 who are hospitalized.

Of the 363 ventilators available, 109 are in use including 18 being used by COVID-19 patients.

Test Nebraska
More information at TestIowa.com
Recent COVID-19 updates
July 04 COVID-19 update
July 03 COVID-19 update
July 02 COVID-19 update
July 01 COVID-19 update
June 30 COVID-19 update
June 29 COVID-19 update
June 28 COVID-19 update
June 27 COVID-19 update
June 26 COVID-19 update
June 25 COVID-19 update

.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Debates turn emotional as schools across US decide how and if to open

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PATRICK WHITTLE and CAROLYN THOMPSON
The plans for the upcoming school year are taking shape by the day, and vary district to district, state to state.

Coronavirus

July 4 weekend fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus

Choosing between socializing and social distancing for July Fourth

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Americans try to celebrate July Fourth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

For nation’s birthday, Trump stokes the divisions within US

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dodgers pitcher Price won’t play this year because of virus

Updated: 20 hours ago
Dodgers pitcher David Price will not play this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his Los Angeles debut until next year.

Coronavirus

Virus doesn’t stop annual hot dog eating contest

Updated: 22 hours ago
The coronavirus put a damper on this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in New York, but some things stayed the same. Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo repeated as men’s and women’s champions at Saturday’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Coronavirus

Saturday July 04 COVID-19 update: Drive-thru test site in Omaha closes

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
|
By Michael Bell
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press
Many communities canceled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.

National

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT
The four people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league and the union haven’t reached an agreement.

Coronavirus

English pubs reopen but little normal elsewhere in the world

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT
|
By CARA ANNA
More than 11 million people around the world are known to have been infected since the pandemic began, 2.7 million of those in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins data. With shortages of testing materials, the real number of cases is unknown.