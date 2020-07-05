Sunday July 05 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reaches 94 deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported one death and 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the area’s number of cases to 7,579 and deaths to 94.

The deceased is a man in his 70s. As of July 5, a total of 3,941 of the cases among county residents have recovered from the illness.

The DCHD reported area hospitals had 329 medical and surgical beds available for a 76 percent occupancy rate. There are 89 patients with COVID-19 who are hospitalized.

Of the 363 ventilators available, 109 are in use including 18 being used by COVID-19 patients.

