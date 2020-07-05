Advertisement

Omaha Police seek info on traffic fatality

Fatal Accident
Fatal Accident(WITN)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a hit-and-run crash which occurred at 6 a.m. Sunday near 96th and L Streets.

According to authorities, a passerby found a male party on the westbound shoulder of L Street, who was later pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

Vehicle parts left at the scene and roadway evidence have led investigators to believe the deceased was hit by a westbound vehicle that left the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Omaha Police Traffic Unit at 402-444-5627 or go to crimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying warm and muggy Monday with an isolated storm chance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

News

Mallory's Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Omaha Police investigating homicide in Benson

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Omaha police are asking the public for any information regarding a homicide investigation after officers found a deceased man with gunshot wounds inside a car near 60th Street and Radial Highway Sunday morning.

Coronavirus

Sunday July 05 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reaches 94 deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

News

Mallory's Morning Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Saturday PM Forecast Update

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT

News

Exeter man seriously injured after firework explodes in hands at Branched Oak

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
|
By Michael Bell
An Exeter man suffered serious injuries to his hands Friday at the Branched Oak State Recreation area after a firework exploded in his hands, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported Saturday.

Coronavirus

Saturday July 04 COVID-19 update: Drive-thru test site in Omaha closes

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
|
By Michael Bell
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.