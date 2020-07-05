Omaha Police seek info on traffic fatality

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding a hit-and-run crash which occurred at 6 a.m. Sunday near 96th and L Streets.

According to authorities, a passerby found a male party on the westbound shoulder of L Street, who was later pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.

Vehicle parts left at the scene and roadway evidence have led investigators to believe the deceased was hit by a westbound vehicle that left the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Omaha Police Traffic Unit at 402-444-5627 or go to crimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.