Omaha Police investigating homicide in Benson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are asking the public for any information regarding a homicide investigation after officers found a deceased man with gunshot wounds inside a car near 60th Street and Radial Highway Sunday morning.

The Omaha Police Department reported officers responded to a vehicle crash at 1:51 a.m. and found a victim inside a car suffering from gunshot injuries.

Omaha Fire Department medics declared the victim, Obdoo Walker, 41, deceased at the scene.

A short time later, officers responded to a call of a shooting near 61st Street and Bedford Avenue. Officers there found a man suffering from gunshot injuries who told them he had been in the car and ran away after it crashed.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information regarding the homicide are urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or go to crimestoppers.org.

