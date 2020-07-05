Nebraska News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Nebraska. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Omaha Bureau at 402-391-0031 or omahane@ap.org. Nebraska News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

NORTH PLATTE — Their journey began with a love for their country and a love for learning about agriculture. It continues with an opportunity that brought Hope Nakabuye and Abia Katimbo to study at the University of Nebraska’s West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte. The students from Uganda are working toward their master’s and doctoral degrees in irrigation studies. Although they did not meet until coming to the WCREC, they come from the same district and tribe. By Job Vigil, The North Platte Telegraph. SENT IN ADVANCE: 900 words.

BEATRICE — A member of the mollusk family once abundant is now federally threatened in the Midwest, and members of the Homestead National Monument of America are doing their part to help by surveying the species for possible reintroduction in Cub Creek. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Midwest had some of the highest numbers of mussel species nationally. But currently in states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, more than half of the 78 known species are classified as federally endangered, threatened or a state species of special concern. By Monica Brich, Beatrice Daily Sun. SENT IN ADVANCE: 600 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA — LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska reported 167 new coronavirus cases on Sunday to give the state 19,827 cases since the outbreak began.

FATAL OMAHA SHOOTING — OMAHA, Neb. — A 41-year-old man died after he was wounded by gunfire while driving in north Omaha early Sunday.

Coastal Carolina already had one of the smaller athletic budgets in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and that was before a 15% spending cut was ordered because of projected declines in state funding and student fees stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Facing the prospect of having to pay for testing of returning athletes and staff for the virus this summer, athletic director Matt Hogue went to work finding a way to defray costs. His 19-sport program includes about 450 athletes, and with individual tests currently costing about $100, testing could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars by the end of the 2020-21 academic year. By Eric Olson.

