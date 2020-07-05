NE Lottery
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Red Balls: 1-14, White Balls: 10-23
(Red Balls: one, fourteen; White Balls: ten, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
Month: 2, Day: 14, Year: 46
(Month: two; Day: fourteen; Year: forty-six)
0-2-7
(zero, two, seven)
13-16-19-35-36
(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $142,000
16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million