Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weather was cooperative for your Independence Day! We started Saturday in the 60s, with highs in the mid to upper-80s for most. Omaha was the “hot spot” with an afternoon high of 90°. We saw more fluffy cumulus clouds bubble up during the afternoon, but conditions stayed dry across the WOWT viewing area!

Air quality dropped to “Hazardous” levels Saturday night due to firework smoke. Hazardous is the worst category of air quality. Conditions will continue to improve for those sensitive throughout Sunday morning.

In addition, with calm winds and temperatures dropping near the dew point, patchy dense fog has formed – especially in the western portions of the Omaha Metro and areas north of I-80.

Once air quality and visibility improve, we’ll see partly cloudy skies today with highs near 90°. Winds will be light, coming in from the southeast 5-10 mph. A few spotty storms are possible this afternoon and evening, fizzling with the loss of daytime heating by sunset.

Sunday, July 5th
Sunday, July 5th(WOWT)

Monday looks very similar to Saturday and Sunday! Highs near 90° with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for PM pop-up showers and storms.

The best chance for measurable rain in our extended forecast is currently set for next Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect many days in the 90s with increasing humidity. Definitely a very July-like forecast!

Omaha, Nebraska- WOWT
Omaha, Nebraska- WOWT(WOWT)

Keep track of the radar and extended forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.

