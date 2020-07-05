Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying warm and muggy Monday with an isolated storm chance

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Air quality dropped to “Hazardous” levels Saturday night due to firework smoke. Hazardous is the worst category of air quality. Temperatures dropped near the dew point, creating a saturated environment. Calm winds and stagnant air didn’t help, either. Thankfully, the air quality improved to a “Moderate” category by mid-morning.

Once air quality and visibility improved, we saw partly cloudy skies with highs near 90°. Winds were light, coming in from the south-southeast 5 to 10 mph. We held the chance for an isolated pop-up shower or storm, but they remained southwest of the WOWT viewing area.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are on tap tonight with overnight lows near 70°.

Omaha, Nebraska
Omaha, Nebraska(WOWT)

Monday looks very similar to Saturday and Sunday! Highs near 90° with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for PM pop-up showers and storms. Most will likely stay dry once again, with a chance for stronger storms staying to our north Monday evening and overnight.

We’ll continue to gradually increase heat and humidity Tuesday and Wednesday, with our next notable chance for storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures look to bounce back quickly, however, with above-average highs (more 90s!) likely for the majority of the extended forecast.

Keep track of the radar and the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night! Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Humid with isolated storms for the 4th of July

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Staying warm and humid into the holiday weekend! A few isolated storms are possible but most will stay dry.

Forecast

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Small chance of afternoon storm with heat and humidity

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
It's another warm morning in the area with temps in the 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be with us during yet another warm and humid summer day. Highs will be just above average in the upper 80s with dew points near 70 degrees. That means we could have heat index values as highs as the mid 90s this afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Summer warmth and humidity for the 4th of July weekend

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Rusty's 4th of July forecast

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid!

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Patchy clouds will clear out this evening leaving humid conditions. More heat and humidity is on the way!

Weather

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid!

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT
Patchy clouds will clear out this evening leaving humid conditions. More heat and humidity is on the way!

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmth and humidity remain the norm well through the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:27 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Rusty's Morning Forecast on July 2nd

Weather

David's Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid into the weekend

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT
|
Drier and more pleasant weather is expected for the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, we'll see mainly clear skies with lows around 70.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid into the weekend

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A quiet evening for the metro after some morning storms. More heat and humidity is on the way for the rest of the week, leading into the holiday weekend.