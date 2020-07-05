Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Staying warm and muggy Monday with an isolated storm chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Air quality dropped to “Hazardous” levels Saturday night due to firework smoke. Hazardous is the worst category of air quality. Temperatures dropped near the dew point, creating a saturated environment. Calm winds and stagnant air didn’t help, either. Thankfully, the air quality improved to a “Moderate” category by mid-morning.

Once air quality and visibility improved, we saw partly cloudy skies with highs near 90°. Winds were light, coming in from the south-southeast 5 to 10 mph. We held the chance for an isolated pop-up shower or storm, but they remained southwest of the WOWT viewing area.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies are on tap tonight with overnight lows near 70°.

Monday looks very similar to Saturday and Sunday! Highs near 90° with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance for PM pop-up showers and storms. Most will likely stay dry once again, with a chance for stronger storms staying to our north Monday evening and overnight.

We’ll continue to gradually increase heat and humidity Tuesday and Wednesday, with our next notable chance for storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures look to bounce back quickly, however, with above-average highs (more 90s!) likely for the majority of the extended forecast.

