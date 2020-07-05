Here is the latest Nebraska news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has reported another 198 novel coronavirus cases, increasing the total for the pandemic to 19,660. The state Department of Health and Human Services dashboard showed Saturday that the number of cases had increased 1% in the previous day. The state reported 284 COVID-19-related deaths. That was an increase of two. The health department said 14,200 people, or about 72% of those infected, have recovered. It said 1,365 people have been hospitalized, but only 111 of those hospitalizations still are active. Nearly 63% of the people who’ve been hospitalized were 55 or older, and the same group accounts for 90% of the state’s reported deaths.

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — Two family members on their way to a recent wedding in central Nebraska stopped at a two-vehicle accident to help the victims before making it to the nuptials with minutes to spare. Mother of the bride Jodi Damrow said rendering aid in a long gown wasn’t anything special. The Omaha World-Herald reported that she’s a veteran emergency room nurse in Holdrege, about 190 miles (306 kilometers) southwest of Omaha. Another daughter, Sadie Johnson, is a physician’s assistant, and she also stopped to help. She then rushed home to get three young children ready and served as matron of honor at the wedding.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man charged with manslaughter and assault in the beating to death of another man has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 49-year-old Mark Hietbrink was arraigned Wednesday via video from the county jail. His trial date has not yet been set. Police say Heitbrink and 44-year-old Jonathan Olson, of LIncoln, had been dating the same woman last year. Police say that on Oct. 11, Olson went to Heitbrink's house to retrieve some of the woman's property, and that's when Heitbrink attacked Olson. Olson died at a Lincoln hospital six days later.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police and the FBI are investigating after someone spray-painted racist graffiti on a grassy area at a western Omaha park. Police say the graffiti covered a large area at Lake Zorinsky Park and included a racial slur, a swastika and a stick-figure hanging from a noose. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says maintenance crews removed the graffiti Tuesday as soon as officials learned of it. Stothert says authorities are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime. Omaha police and the FBI are asking anyone who has information, video or pictures regarding the vandalism to contact Crime Stoppers.