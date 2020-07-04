Advertisement

Saturday July 04 COVID-19 update: Drive-thru test site in Omaha closes

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Thursday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Iowa

Iowa has reported another 786 confirmed coronavirus cases to push its total for the pandemic past 31,000.

The state Department of Public Health said Saturday that one in every 102 Iowa residents has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while one in every 11 has tested negative.

The total of confirmed positive cases was 31,141 as of Saturday afternoon, and the daily increase was 2.6%. The department reported one additional COVID-19 related death, bringing the total to 721.

The agency’s data indicates positive case numbers had been in decline since early May but began a slow climb again around mid-June. 

Douglas County drive-thru test site closes

A shortage of laboratory supplies has forced the COVID-19 drive-thru test clinic at 50th and G Streets to close temporarily, the Douglas County Health Department reported Saturday.

Clinic partners including the DCHD, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Nebraska Medicine, and OneWorld Health Centers are “actively pursuing new testing materials.

The clinic will remain closed until new materials are obtained. Those scheduled for testing Sunday or Monday should wait to be notified of a new test date.

Lincoln reports 47 more cases

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced 47 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in their area Saturday. The total number of cases in the community is now 1,838.

The number of deaths in the Lincoln-Lancaster County area related to COVID-19 remains at 13.

A Test Nebraska site will be in Lincoln July 8 and July 9 at North Star High Schoo, 5801 N 33rd St. The hours for both days are 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Testing is open to all Lancaster County residents, even for those without symptoms of COVID-19. Testing is by appointment only and those interested may register at Test Nebraska.

Test Nebraska
More information at TestIowa.com
.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

