Patton sees opportunity with the Pistons

By Rex Smith
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fresh off of signing a new deal with the Detroit Pistons, Omaha North grad and former Creighton big man Justin Patton returned to Omaha this week.

While playing pickup basketball games at the UBT Sports Complex in Elkhorn, Patton talked about his hope that he’s found a new home in Detroit after stints with several other teams.

“To have a home and somewhere I can just lock in and go to, it makes me feel comfortable. It’s a weight lifted off my shoulders,” Patton said.

Signing with Detroit reunited Patton with another Omaha native and his former Bluejay teammate: Khyri Thomas.

“It’s crazy that we get to play together in the pros. It’s a dream,” Patton said.

He plans to leave for Detroit on Sunday.

Patton said he wants to get there and lock in so he can make the most of the opportunity.

“[The] Coaching staff said it’s all wide open. It’s going to be a competition from day one. So, I’m going to come in and try to work as hard as I can and take what I want,” Patton said.

